Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 391,704 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

