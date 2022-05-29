Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

