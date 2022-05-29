Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Volta from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

VLTA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Volta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

