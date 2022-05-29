REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,240,153 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.61.

REE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $531.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

