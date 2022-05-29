Reviewing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -12.08% 14.13% 2.79% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 7 0 2.70 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.24%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.43 -$428.47 million ($1.06) -10.83 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Broadscale Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Broadscale Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

