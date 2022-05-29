RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

