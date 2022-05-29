Royal Bank of Canada Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.85 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

