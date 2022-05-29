Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Rightmove (LON:RMV) to Neutral

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 574 ($7.22) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 617 ($7.76). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.31) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

RMV stock opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 670.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.19).

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

