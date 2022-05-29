Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 250.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sana Biotechnology worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.41. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.