Schroders (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($44.28).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,936 ($36.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,023.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,255.79. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

