Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.23.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

