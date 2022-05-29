Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Expands By 61.8%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.88.

Crédito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

