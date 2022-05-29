Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 61.7%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,627,200 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the April 30th total of 1,624,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

