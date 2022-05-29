SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 10.6% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. 28,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,212,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SomaLogic by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

