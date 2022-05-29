SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 277,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,651,667 shares.The stock last traded at $67.47 and had previously closed at $68.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

