SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.