SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 123,807 shares.The stock last traded at $179.49 and had previously closed at $175.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.81 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

