Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Steel Partners worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,387,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

NYSE SPLP opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%.

SPLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Steel Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.