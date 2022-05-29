Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.