Stone Point Capital Llc Buys 130,531 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092,714.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.50 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HireRight by 44.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

