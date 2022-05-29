STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 26.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

