Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.00 ($81.91).

Shares of SAX opened at €52.35 ($55.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($80.90).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

