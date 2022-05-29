Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €10.30 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €10.30 ($10.96) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.37 ($13.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 12 month high of €14.62 ($15.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

