Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.72. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 9,160 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,389 shares of company stock worth $3,041,044 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

