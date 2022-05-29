Sunlight Financial (SUNL) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s rivals have a beta of 8.63, meaning that their average share price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 435 1671 1905 85 2.40

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.32%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 75.05%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.15 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.64

Sunlight Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunlight Financial rivals beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

