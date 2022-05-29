Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

STBFY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.