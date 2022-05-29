Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
STBFY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.
