Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($132.98) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($120.21) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €104.25 ($110.90) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($78.17). The company has a fifty day moving average of €107.19 and a 200-day moving average of €113.11.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

