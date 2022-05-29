Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,298 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $203,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.95 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

