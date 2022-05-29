Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,523 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $13,411,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.