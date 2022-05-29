Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,774 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xencor were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

