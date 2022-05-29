Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,019 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.24 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.74.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

