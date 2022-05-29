Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,724 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in eXp World were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eXp World by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eXp World by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in eXp World by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,942 shares of company stock worth $4,521,381 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

