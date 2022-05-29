Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,813 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

