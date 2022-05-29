Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,033 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.