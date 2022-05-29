Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,775 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnite were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $37.54.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

