Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 490 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park National were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

