Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 773 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innospec were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Innospec by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Innospec by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Innospec by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.