Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 888 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

