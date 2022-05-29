Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 999 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

