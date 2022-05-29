Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aemetis by 136.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $8.50 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.