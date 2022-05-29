Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.