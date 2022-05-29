Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SASR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

