Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

