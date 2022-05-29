Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

