Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,547 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

