Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AppFolio by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF opened at $107.88 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.