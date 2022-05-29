Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 96.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

