Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,174 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.