Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,456 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

B stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

