Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,501 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,472,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,928,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

